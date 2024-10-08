Assam Cabinet Announces Plans for Basundhara 3.0 with Relaxed Rules for Land Reforms

Under Basundhara 3.0, those whose applications were previously rejected will have the opportunity to reapply, with the government relaxing many of the rules compared to earlier phases. A significant change is the decision to issue Periodic Patta (land ownership rights) instead of Annual Patta across the state, a move that is expected to benefit a large number of eligible urban occupiers. The Cabinet also announced that land rights would be granted to farmers cultivating rubber and coffee. However, a premium of ₹5,000 per bigha will need to be paid by the farmers to secure these rights.