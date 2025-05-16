Assam Cabinet Approves ₹457.98 Cr Investment to Spur Job Growth

In a significant push towards industrial growth and private sector engagement, the Assam government has approved investment proposals worth Rs 457.98 crore under the Industrial and Investment Policy of Assam (IIPA), with an aim to generate approximately 1,000 new jobs across the state.

Announcing the decision on his official X handle, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that the approvals were granted during the state cabinet meeting held on Friday, May 16. The two proposals sanctioned under the IIPA framework are expected to catalyse economic activity across various sectors, contributing to Assam's broader vision of inclusive industrial development.

In another key decision, the Assam cabinet approved a substantial enhancement in the monthly honorarium of 1,313 part-time ICT instructors engaged under the Dr. Banikanta Kakati Computer Literacy Programme. Their remuneration has been increased to Rs 20,000 per month. Further, the government has extended service security for these instructors up to the age of 60.

The instructors will now also be eligible for key welfare schemes such as the Mukhya Mantri Lok Sevak Aarogya Yojana, Apun Ghar, and Apun Bahan, ensuring greater financial stability and social security.

These cabinet decisions underscore the state government’s commitment to accelerating economic growth while ensuring equitable development through improved livelihoods and welfare measures.