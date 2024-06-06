Assam Cabinet Approves 52-Episode Documentary on Ahom General Lachit Barphukan

To promote the legacy of the great Ahom general Lachit Barphukan across the nation, the Assam cabinet has approved the production of a 52-episode documentary on the brave general.
The project will be a joint effort between the Government of Assam and Prasar Bharati, and will be broadcast on various Akashvani and Doordarshan channels as well as their digital platforms.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be executed between the Directorate of Cultural Affairs, Assam, and Prasar Bharati, New Delhi.
“The total cost of the project will be approximately ₹20 crore, shared equally by both entities. Through this documentary series, the legacy of Lachit Barphukan will be taken to every nook and corner of India, inspiring future generations by promoting tales of his valour,” said CM Sarma.