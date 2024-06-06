Assam CM Announces Approval of 'Nijut Moina Scheme 2024' to Empower Girl Students

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Thursday that the state cabinet has approved the Nijut Moina Scheme 2024. During a press briefing, CM Sarma outlined the details of the scheme, emphasizing its focus on empowering girl students who passed the HSLC and HS examinations this year.
"During the election campaign, our government spoke about the Nijut Moina Scheme. Under this scheme, girls students who passed HSLC and HS examinations this year will receive Rs 10,000 and Rs 12,500, respectively, to support their enrollment in colleges," said CM Sarma.
He further elaborated on the implementation strategy, stating, "Initially, we are emphasizing that students receive the money within the next two months to enable them to continue their higher studies. However, a suggestion was made to pay Rs 1,000 on a monthly basis instead of providing the entire amount upfront. This ensures that the funds are utilized for education purposes rather than being spent elsewhere."
To finalize the distribution framework, CM Sarma announced the formation of a Cabinet Committee, consisting of ministers Ranoj Pegu and Chandra Mohan Patowary. "The committee will suggest us after due consultation with educationalists within the next seven days," he added.
The CM concluded by stating, "The scheme will be officially launched on August 15, 2024."