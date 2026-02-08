Assam Cabinet Approves 8th Pay Commission for Government Employees

The Assam Cabinet on Saturday cleared several key decisions, including the constitution of the 8th Assam Pay Commission, land allotments for educational institutions, and revised policies for rural water supply.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the 8th Assam Pay Commission, 2026, has been approved to review and recommend changes in pay, allowances, and service conditions of state employees, keeping the state’s resources in mind. Retired IAS officer Subhash Chandra Das will head the commission, with Ratul Mahanta, a professor at Gauhati University, joining as a special invitee. Senior officials from finance, personnel, law, and other departments will also be members of the panel.

CM stated. 'The 8th Pay Commission will bring hope among our state government employees, as along with the Indian government, we have moved forward at the same pace. Assam is a pioneering state in this matter, as no other state has established a pay commission."

On another front, the Cabinet approved a revised Operations and Maintenance (O&M) Policy for rural piped water supply systems under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). The new policy is designed to create a more structured and future-ready framework for rural water supply across Assam. It formalises roles for community volunteers, known as Jal Mitras and Jal Sahayaks, to help manage and maintain water systems at the grassroots level.

Under all JJM schemes, whether ongoing or to be undertaken, our cabinet has approved an Operations and Maintenance Policy. The Centre has said that funds for completing the JJM schemes will be provided, and this policy was necessary for that. With today’s approval by the state government, the path has been cleared, and in the coming days, the JJM missions will receive the funds needed to complete them," he said.

The Cabinet also cleared land allotments for Krishnaguru Adhyatmik Viswavidyalaya at Sartherbari and the permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Guwahati, signalling a continued push for quality education in the state.

In a move aimed at supporting indigenous communities, the Cabinet approved the settlement of land for 2,372 landless families residing within 1 km to 5 km of the Dhemaji Municipal Town. Many of these families belong to tribal communities with longstanding ties to the region.

Adding to the developmental measures, the Cabinet sanctioned Rs 800 crore for the Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan (CM-AAA), an entrepreneurship development initiative intended to boost local businesses and create self-reliant communities.

