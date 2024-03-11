Assam Cabinet Approves Development Council for Kiran Sheikh Community

In a pivotal state cabinet meeting on Sunday, several crucial decisions were unveiled, setting the stage for transformative initiatives.
Among the key highlights, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to virtually inaugurate the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the semiconductor project in Jagiroad on March 13th.
Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah disclosed the outcomes, including the approval to establish a development council for the Kiran Sheikh community.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually lay the foundation stone for the highly-anticipated semiconductor project in Jagiroad", Baruah said.
"The Kiran Sheikh community in Barak Valley had been demanding a development council for long. The cabinet has given approval for it, in line with such development councils for other communities," Baruah added.
Furthermore, a substantial allocation of Rs 674.81 crore has been sanctioned for the establishment of Karimganj Medical College, underscoring the government's prioritization of healthcare infrastructure.
In addition, investments totaling Rs 131.71 crore for the Rang Ghar beauty project and Rs 380.66 crore for the Amingaon Open Stadium have been greenlit, signaling a dedication to cultural enrichment and sporting excellence.