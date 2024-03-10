Special Leave Allotted to Assam Govt Employees on March 11-12 | Know Why

The Assam Government has allotted a special casual leave for two days, March 11 and 12 to all state government employees who are the followers of Eksharon Bhagawati Samaj.
This was stated in a notification issued by the General Administration Department of the Assam Government on Sunday.
According to the notification, all state government employees who are followers of Eksharon Bhagawati Samaj will be given a special casual leave on March 11 and 12 to attend the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Eksharon Bhagawati Samaj.
The event reportedly began in Assam's Morigaon district today and will conclude on March 12.
The notification read, "The Governor of Assam is pleased to allow Special Casual Leave for two days i.e. on 11th & 12th March, 2024 to the State Government employees who are the followers of Eksharon Bhagawati Samaj to attend the Golden Jubilee scheduled to be held at Morigaon w.e.f. 10th to 12th March, 2024."