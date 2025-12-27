Assam Cabinet Approves Employee Benefits, Road Projects, and Land Allotments

The Assam Cabinet on Saturday approved a series of important decisions spanning employee benefits, infrastructure development, and land allotment across the state.

In a significant move, the Cabinet sanctioned fixed pay for eight employees working at Assam Bhavan in Mumbai. These employees have been providing continuous support to cancer patients from Assam, and the decision recognises their long-standing service.

On the infrastructure front, the Cabinet approved a loan of ₹115 crore from NABARD for the development and upgrading of major roadways in districts including Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, Dibrugarh, and North Cachar. The project aims to improve connectivity and promote economic growth in these regions.

The Cabinet also took several key decisions regarding land distribution. Under the Mission Basundhara scheme, land pattas will be provided to 900 families.

Specific allotments include 31 bighas, 1 katha, and 2 lechas of land in Amerigog, Panbari Mauza, Sonapur, as well as land allocation for the construction of the Tirupati Tirumala temple.

In addition, new decisions were made concerning the Assam Police AB and UB manuals, including provisions allowing employees to appear for promotional examinations, ensuring better career growth opportunities.

The Cabinet emphasised that these initiatives reflect the government’s commitment to public welfare, infrastructure development, and recognition of dedicated service, while also strengthening administrative and police frameworks across the state.

