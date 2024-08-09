Assam Cabinet Approves Enhanced Representation for Moran and Matak Communities

· Rectification of Cases: For the financial years 2017-18 and 2018-19, 10,484 and 15,529 cases respectively, identified with questionable algorithms and parameters, will be subject to Suo moto rectification under Section 161 of the Assam GST Act, 2017. This process will be undertaken on a case-by-case basis within the next three months.

· Handling New Cases: Notices for the years 2019-20, 2020-21, and 2021-22, generated using Big Data Analytics Software (BDAS), will be processed according to the guidelines of a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). Notices will be issued only for cases with a threshold exceeding ₹5 lakh.

· Resolution Timeline: The Cabinet aims to resolve these issues within three months, ensuring fair treatment of taxpayers and compliance with the GST framework without causing undue harassment to traders.