Assam Cabinet Approves Policy to Boost IT and Electronics Manufacturing

In a significant move to enhance Assam's appeal as a key destination for IT Parks and Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMCs), the Assam Cabinet has approved the Land & Space Lease Management Policy, 2024.
This new policy is designed to attract investors by providing a clear framework for leasing land and built-up spaces within IT Parks and EMCs in Assam.
The policy will govern all lands and facilities managed by the Assam Electronics Development Corporation Limited (AMTRON) and is expected to support the development of Tech City projects.
These initiatives are projected to create around 8,000 direct jobs and over 100,000 indirect employment opportunities, further strengthening Assam’s position as a hub for technology and electronics manufacturing.