Assam Cabinet Approves Identification Of Indigenous Assamese Muslims

The government of Assam on Tuesday approved the identification of five Assamese Muslim sub-groups as indigenous Assamese Muslim communities, tweeted Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
The decision to identify Assamese Muslim sub-groups namely, Gorias, Moriyas, Jolhas, Deshis and Syeds was taken during the weekly cabinet meeting held yesterday.
CM Sarma wrote on Twitter, “At our weekly Assam Cabinet, we took several decisions pertaining to the scrapping of old vehicles, identification of 5 indigenous Muslim groups, exempting ex-servicemen & their widows from paying property tax, boosting renewable energy, and improving data access, etc”
He said that this will be beneficial in availing health benefits, cultural identity, education, financial inclusion, skill development and women empowerment.
Several decisions were taken regarding scrapping old vehicles, exempting ex-servicemen and their widows from paying property tax, boosting renewable energy, improving data access, etc during the cabinet meeting.
The cabinet decided on exempting ex-servicemen and their widows from paying property tax as a gesture of gratitude for their service to the nation.
In this regard, bills will be tabled in the state assembly to amend the Assam Municipal Act, 1956 and the Guwahati Municipal Corporation Act, 1969 to exempt ex-servicemen and widows from paying property tax, said state health minister Keshab Mahanta while addressing the media after the meeting.
Moreover, the government approved the collaboration between the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) under SIDBI and the Assam government to provide additional guarantee coverage for loans given by lending institutions to Micro and Small units in Assam and the creation of Corpus Fund of Rs 100 crores with 80 per cent from CGTMSE and 20 per cent from the Assam government.
The cabinet also authourised the Assam Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC) Ltd to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with SIDBI for the creation of a venture capital fund of Rs 200 crore.
The cabinet further decided to pay a one-time scholarship of Rs 16,000 to students who pass the state Class 10 board examination in the first division.
Meanwhile, the Assam State Data Policy 2022 to improve access to data, data use and to ensure efficient delivery of services was approved by the cabinet.
The cabinet also gave its nod to the Assam Renewable Energy Policy 2022 to create an ecosystem to accelerate the growth of renewable energy in the power sector by installing an aggregate of 1,200 MW within five years.
Lastly, the Vehicle Scrappage Policy of Assam, 2022 was given approval during the cabinet meeting in a bid to ensure proper dismantling and scrapping of end-of-life vehicles to reduce vehicular pollution by phasing out unfit and polluting vehicles.