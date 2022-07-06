Assam Cabinet Approves Identification Of Indigenous Assamese Muslims

The government of Assam on Tuesday approved the identification of five Assamese Muslim sub-groups as indigenous Assamese Muslim communities, tweeted Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The decision to identify Assamese Muslim sub-groups namely, Gorias, Moriyas, Jolhas, Deshis and Syeds was taken during the weekly cabinet meeting held yesterday.

CM Sarma wrote on Twitter, “At our weekly Assam Cabinet, we took several decisions pertaining to the scrapping of old vehicles, identification of 5 indigenous Muslim groups, exempting ex-servicemen & their widows from paying property tax, boosting renewable energy, and improving data access, etc”

He said that this will be beneficial in availing health benefits, cultural identity, education, financial inclusion, skill development and women empowerment.

Several decisions were taken regarding scrapping old vehicles, exempting ex-servicemen and their widows from paying property tax, boosting renewable energy, improving data access, etc during the cabinet meeting.

The cabinet decided on exempting ex-servicemen and their widows from paying property tax as a gesture of gratitude for their service to the nation.

In this regard, bills will be tabled in the state assembly to amend the Assam Municipal Act, 1956 and the Guwahati Municipal Corporation Act, 1969 to exempt ex-servicemen and widows from paying property tax, said state health minister Keshab Mahanta while addressing the media after the meeting.