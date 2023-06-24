Assam Cabinet Approves New Regulations for Idol Immersion-All Details Here

The Assam Cabinet under the chairmanship of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday approved new regulations for idol immersion in the state, including a total ban on the use of synthetic colours for painting idols that would be immersed.
As per the cabinet decision, the state cabinet has given its approval to amendment of Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Assam Rules, 2022 to incorporate “Regulation for Idol Immersion” for the prevention of Water Pollution.
The key features shared by Assam Government in this regard are:
Identification of designated and permanent immersion ghats along river banks with protected reach. While, unprotected reaches will be avoided with barricades built to prevent damage to slope.
Secondly, commercial/private river liners not to anchor or harbor at permanent idol immersion points, with Water Resources Department to construct ramps for idol immersion.
Thirdly, construction of temporary ponds having earthen bunds along river banks for idol immersion.
And lastly, a complete ban on the use of synthetic colours for painting idols that would be immersed.
The cabinet claimed that these rules will ensure a decrease in the usage of Plaster of Paris (POP) and other harmful elements like chemicals and toxic paints in idol making, specify steps regarding immersion of idols, and ensure improvement in the water quality of rivers, etc.