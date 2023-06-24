ISRO selects USTM as Nodal Centre for START Programme

According to a report by the United News Network (UNN, Meghalaya) START is an introductory-level awareness programme in space science and technology. The programme is envisaged to be organised in online mode in order to reach out to as many of the space enthusiasts as possible. Although primarily aimed at undergraduate and postgraduate students of science and technology, the programme is designed to be suitable for any individual with basic, systematic training in science, at least up to the high school level.