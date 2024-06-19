Assam Cabinet Approves Proposal to Strengthen Grassroots Governance

Key Objectives and Measures:

Development Block Realignment: Under the approved plan, each Development Block will now fall exclusively within the jurisdiction of a single Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC). This adjustment aims to streamline administrative oversight and resource allocation, ensuring more efficient governance.

Maximum Gram Panchayats per Block: Post-delimitation, each Development Block will accommodate a maximum of 17 Gram Panchayats, thereby optimizing local governance structures and enhancing service delivery to rural areas.

Special Considerations for Hill Districts: Development Blocks in Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, and Dima Hasao will remain unchanged, as they already conform to single LAC jurisdictions, ensuring continuity in governance and administrative stability.