Assam Cabinet Approves Reservation of 5 Medical Seats for Bhutan Nationals

In a bid to strengthen relations with Bhutan, the Assam Cabinet during the weekly meeting on Wednesday approved reservation of five seats in medical colleges of the state for Bhutanese.
While addressing the press conference at the end of the weekly cabinet meeting, Tourism Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah informed that the monarch of the Kingdom of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck will visit Assam for two days on November 3.
The minister said, “The Bhutan King will visit our state on November 3-4. We have made all kinds of arrangements to welcome the monarch. We hope that his visit will further deepen our relations with the neighbouring country with whom we share our border.”
He further stated that five seats in the medical colleges of the state will be reserved for Bhutan nationals. Jayanta said, “At least five seats in MBBS and dental colleges of the state will be reserved for Bhutan nationals. Among these, two seats will be reserved in Nalbari Medical College, one in Barpeta Medical College and two seats in BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) college.”
Earlier today, Royal Bhutan Ambassador H.E Major General Vetsop Namgyel called upon Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati.
The official handle of the chief minister posted on X, "The Royal Bhutan Ambassador H.E Major General Vetsop Namgyel called upon HCM Dr @himantabiswa today in Guwahati. HCM conveyed the excitement in Assam to welcome His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan, along with Her Majesty the Queen."
The weekly cabinet meeting was held today at the newly inaugurated Lok Sewa Bhawan in Assam Secretariat.