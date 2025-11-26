Assam Cabinet Approves ST Status for Six Communities, Heritage Museum and Teacher Regulations

The Assam Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Lok Sewa Bhawan, Dispur, on Wednesday evening, approved several key decisions aimed at social, cultural, and administrative development.

One of the major decisions includes the approval of the report of the Group of Ministers (GoM) regarding the proposal to grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six major communities of Assam: Tai Ahom, Chutia, Moran, Motok, Koch-Rajbongshi, and Tea Tribes (Adivasis).

The three-member GoM, headed by Dr. Ranoj Pegu, with Pijush Hazarika and Keshab Mahanta as members, will be placing the proposal before the Assam Legislative Assembly before forwarding it to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

In another key move, the Cabinet approved the modification and transfer of three bighas of land at the Government Muga Farm, Resham Nagar, Khanapara, from the Handloom, Textiles and Sericulture Department to the Cultural Affairs Department for the establishment of a state-of-the-art heritage museum. The museum, a priority initiative to preserve and showcase Assam’s rich textile heritage, will be developed with support from JSW I&P Holdings Pvt. Ltd. and will feature the Vrindavani Vastra, to be brought on loan from the British Museum, London.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved the Assam Survey and Settlement Training Centre Teachers’ Service Rules, 2025, aimed at regulating recruitment, service conditions, and career progression of teachers at the Assam Survey & Settlement Training Centre (ASSTC), Dakhingaon, Guwahati.

These decisions underscore the government’s focus on social inclusion, cultural preservation, and institutional strengthening across Assam.

