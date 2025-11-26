CM Sarma Announces Police Appointment Letter Distribution on Dec 3 in Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, during a Facebook Live session on Wednesday, announced that appointment letters for selected candidates in various police posts, including Sub-Inspector, Constable, and Commando, will be distributed on December 3 in Guwahati. The ceremony will be held in the city, with successful candidates receiving their official appointment letters.

The Chief Minister further added that appointment letters for candidates who have cleared recruitment examinations in Agriculture, Health, ADRE and other departments will also be issued soon. “As soon as the departments are fully ready, we will begin distributing the appointment letters,” Sarma assured.

Earlier, the government also announced that the ₹300 financial support for Class 10 students appearing in the matric exam will be released on November 28, to be officially launched by Education Minister Ranoj Pegu.

Additionally, the Chief Minister informed that the Arunodoi scheme will be rolled out in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) starting December 12.

