Assam Cabinet Bars Aadhaar for 18+, Greenlights IIM and Housing Push

A cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the State Guest House, Koinadhora, on Thursday (Aug 21, 2025) cleared several important proposals ranging from infrastructure and education to Aadhaar regulations and housing schemes.

Flyover to be Named After Maharaj Prithu

The Cabinet approved naming the four-lane elevated corridor on GNB Road, from Noonmati to Dighalipukhuri, as the ‘Maharaj Prithu Flyover’. The decision has been taken to honour the historic figure Maharaj Prithu and to inspire future generations of Assam’s indigenous population.

Aadhaar Enrollment Restrictions

In a major step aimed at curbing infiltration, the Cabinet approved a revised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for Aadhaar enrollment.

No new Aadhaar cards will be issued to individuals above 18 years of age, except those from SC, ST, and tea garden communities.

This relaxation will remain valid only for one year, after which enrollment for these groups will also be closed.

District Commissioners will be authorized to approve Aadhaar enrollment only in rarest of rare cases.

Applications from general applicants must be completed within September 2025, with the directive taking effect from the first week of October.

The Chief Minister said the move is intended to prevent illegal Bangladeshi migrants from obtaining Aadhaar and Indian citizenship. He noted that only yesterday, seven suspected Bangladeshis were pushed back from the border.

IIM in Guwahati Welcomed

The Cabinet expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre for approving an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Guwahati. Terming it a “historic decision,” the CM said the institute will boost higher education, research, and employment opportunities in the Northeast.

The CM also contrasted this with earlier Congress governments, which, despite requests, had placed both AIIMS and IIM in Shillong. “Now, under PM Modi, Assam has received AIIMS Guwahati and will soon host an IIM as well,” he said.

Uriamghat Eviction and Plantation Drive

The Cabinet lauded the successful eviction drive in Rengma Reserve Forest, Uriamghat, conducted with the support of the Assam Forest Department and the Nagaland government.

A massive plantation drive will begin on August 23, 2025, across 12,000 bighas of reclaimed land, with Environment and Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary present at the launch. The CM said the new forest would strengthen ecological balance in the region.

PM Awas Yojana Housing

The Cabinet approved the ceremonial distribution of sanction letters to 3,14,773 beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) for the financial year 2025–26.

Tata Nelco Partnership for Skilling

In a major push to skill development, the Cabinet approved TATA NELCO as a strategic partner with Samagra Shiksha Axom for implementing the 50 Hubs and 500 Spokes Model for Skill Education across the state.

In the first phase, 10 hubs and 70 spokes will be set up in secondary and higher secondary schools.

Each Hub will offer 10 futuristic trades, while Spokes will provide training in two trades.

Trainers will be stationed in both hubs and spokes, with Tata Nelco providing satellite connectivity.

The project will follow a 75:25 funding model (75% by Tata Nelco, 25% by the Assam government).

The initiative, worth nearly ₹600 crore, will equip Assam’s youth with skills in digital economy, artificial intelligence, and other emerging sectors.

