Assam Cabinet Boosts Market Fairness, Workers' Welfare, and Water Supply

The Assam Cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has unveiled a series of significant decisions aimed at improving market fairness, ensuring workers' welfare, and enhancing water supply infrastructure in urban areas.
In response to concerns over high bidding prices affecting market affordability, the State Cabinet has taken decisive steps:
· Cancellation and Re-tendering of Market Contracts: All tenders for Markets, Bazaars, Haats, and Ghats previously floated by Zila Parishads, Anchalik Panchayats, and Gaon Panchayats will be canceled. New tenders will be issued under revised conditions:
The government value of tenders will be based on the average settlement value of the previous 3 years.
Bidders can quote a maximum of 10% above the government value; bids exceeding this limit will not be accepted.
Modalities for selecting the highest bidder in case of tie bids will be decided by the Panchayat and Rural Development Department.
· Continued Operations at Previous Rates: Until new tenders are finalized, current lessees will continue to operate at existing rates, benefiting consumers by stabilizing commodity prices in these areas.
The Cabinet has approved comprehensive water supply schemes for urban areas, enhancing access to clean drinking water in Karimganj and Hailakandi towns:
· Hailakandi Town Water Supply Scheme: ₹72.74 crore project aimed at providing 135 liters per capita per day through an automated Water Treatment Plant sourced from the Katakhal river.
· Karimganj Town Water Supply Scheme: ₹81.18 crore initiative to deliver 135 liters per capita per day via an automated Water Treatment Plant drawing from the Longai river.
· Advanced Features: Both projects will incorporate advanced technologies such as District Metered Area Concept, SCADA supported by Artificial Intelligence, and Recirculation of wash-water to minimize Non-Revenue Water Loss.