Assam Cabinet Boosts Market Fairness, Workers' Welfare, and Water Supply

Ensuring Fair Prices in Markets and Bazaars

In response to concerns over high bidding prices affecting market affordability, the State Cabinet has taken decisive steps:

· Cancellation and Re-tendering of Market Contracts: All tenders for Markets, Bazaars, Haats, and Ghats previously floated by Zila Parishads, Anchalik Panchayats, and Gaon Panchayats will be canceled. New tenders will be issued under revised conditions:

The government value of tenders will be based on the average settlement value of the previous 3 years.

Bidders can quote a maximum of 10% above the government value; bids exceeding this limit will not be accepted.

Modalities for selecting the highest bidder in case of tie bids will be decided by the Panchayat and Rural Development Department.

· Continued Operations at Previous Rates: Until new tenders are finalized, current lessees will continue to operate at existing rates, benefiting consumers by stabilizing commodity prices in these areas.