Assam Cabinet Unveils Ambitious Development Plans for Nalbari District

The Assam Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has announced a sweeping array of initiatives designed to catalyze development across various sectors in Nalbari district.
These measures aim to enhance infrastructure, promote tourism, strengthen education, improve healthcare accessibility, and foster skill development.
1. Support for Former OBB Teachers:
Objective: The Chief Minister's Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijaan (CMAAA) will extend support to 347 former OBB teachers in Nalbari district, ensuring their integration into sustainable livelihood opportunities.
2. Temple Infrastructure Boost:
Allocation: ₹23 crore each for four prominent temples - Billeswar Mandir, Bagheshwari Mandir, Balilecha Kali Mandir, and Hari Mandir.
Purpose: Funds earmarked for enhancing temple infrastructure to attract tourists and bolster local economy through religious tourism.
3. Comprehensive Infrastructure Development:
New Facilities:
Convention Centre and Circuit House: Planned to accommodate various events and strengthen hospitality infrastructure in Nalbari.
Embankment Projects: Construction of a 19-kilometer embankment along Mora Pagladiya and Burhadia rivers to mitigate flooding risks and safeguard communities and agricultural lands.
4. Strengthening Educational Opportunities:
Enhanced Academic Offerings: Introduction of the Science stream at Mahendra Narayan Choudhury (MNC) Girls' College to broaden educational horizons.
New Degree College: Establishment in Barkhetri to replace the residential school project under MSDP, expanding access to higher education locally.
5. Improving Healthcare Accessibility:
Flyover Construction: From National Highway to Nalbari Medical College, aimed at easing patient travel and reducing traffic congestion for improved healthcare access.
6. Promoting Sports and Skill Development:
State-of-the-Art Sports Complex: Development in Nalbari to nurture sporting talent and enhance community health.
Advanced Skill Centre: Planned in Dhamdhama, equipped to offer vocational training and boost employment prospects among