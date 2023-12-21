Assam Cabinet: CCE Viva Marks Scaled Down, Intern Doctors Get Stipend Hike

In a bid to ensure balance between written examination and viva-voce, the Assam cabinet on Thursday decided to scale down viva-voce marks in combined competitive examination (CCE).
According to a release shared by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on X following the Assam cabinet meeting held today, the move will ensure that interview test or viva-voce marks for CCE conducted by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will be scaled down from 275 to 180 marks, that is from 18.33 per cent of the total written examination marks to 12 per cent.
"The decision is in compliance with MP Bezbaruah Committee (2015) and Supreme Court judgement in Ashok Kumar Yadav and OThers etc vs State of Haryana and Others case," mentioned the release.
In a further move, the Assam cabinet also decide on hike in stipend for intern doctors.
A 15 per cent hike in existing stipend for post-doctorate, post-graduate doctors, senior resident, non-PG resident, intern doctors, post graduate diploma, pre-registered intern of government medical and dental colleges has been approved and will be effective from April 1, 2024, mentioned the release.