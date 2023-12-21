Assam Cabinet Decides On Land For Landless Indigenous Families
The Assam cabinet on Thursday decided to settle land in favour of 1,540 landless indigenous families in 13 districts of the state in both urban and rural areas.
The 13 districts are Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Darrang, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Biswanath, Hojai, Nalbari, Bongaigaon, Goalpara, and Bajali.
The land settlement for indigenous landless families is done under Mission Basundhara 2.0.
The cabinet also approved 946 proposals for the settlement of land to 645 landless indigenous families across the state. Apart from this, the government also approved the conversion of 61 annual patta to periodic patta land, 16 allotment/settlements of land for educational institutions, both government and private, 128 proposals for allotments to NGOs/societies and 96 proposals for allotment to various government institutions.
The Assam cabinet further approved 197 proposals for dereservation of VGR/PGR land and reservation of equivalent quantum of land as VGR/PGR for settlement to landless indigenous families as received from district commissioners of Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Bongaigaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Biswanath and Charaideo.
The district-wise proposals: