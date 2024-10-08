Assam Cabinet Clears Delimitation, Rural Roads, School Development Plans

The Assam cabinet approved significant measures aimed at enhancing governance and infrastructure at the grassroots level. In a move to ensure equitable representation and improved governance, the cabinet endorsed the recommendations of the District Delimitation Commission concerning the restructuring of Gaon Panchayats, Anchalik Panchayats, Zilla Parishad Constituencies, and the reorganization of Development Blocks.
Under this delimitation initiative, all districts, except those governed under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, will change their local governance units. The total number of Gaon Panchayats will be reduced slightly, from 2,197 to 2,193. The reorganization of Development Blocks, which comprise 219 units, will maintain the same number, with 181 blocks in general areas and 38 in Sixth Schedule areas.
The number of Zilla Parishad constituencies will also be adjusted, decreasing from 420 to 397, in line with Section 65 (1) of the Assam Panchayat Act, 1994, as amended.
In addition to governance reforms, the cabinet approved a series of infrastructure projects aimed at boosting rural connectivity and educational facilities across the state. A total of 108 rural roads will be improved and strengthened, while 126 secondary schools will be constructed. These projects will span 26 districts for roads and 35 districts for schools.
These initiatives will be carried out under NABARD's Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF-XXX) at a total cost of Rs 1,417.29 crore.