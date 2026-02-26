Assam Cabinet Clears Welfare Boost, Investments And Fast-Track Court

The Assam Cabinet on Thursday approved a series of significant decisions covering employment, infrastructure, welfare disbursement, industrial investment, taxation reforms and judicial measures. The meeting was held at the Lok Sewa Bhawan under the chairmanship of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Re-appointment of 57 Junior Engineers in PWD

In a major administrative move, the Cabinet approved the re-appointment of 57 Junior Engineers (Civil) under Regulation 3(f) of the PWD. Their services had ceased following a November 2025 notification, and they were unable to secure positions through the recent APSC recruitment drive for 650 JE posts.

The government noted that these engineers have been serving the Public Works Department since 2019 and have developed substantial technical expertise. Their re-engagement is aimed at retaining experienced manpower and ensuring continuity in ongoing infrastructure projects.

Land Allotment Under Mission Basundhara

The Cabinet also approved land allotment to 326 beneficiaries under Mission Basundhara, reinforcing the government’s commitment to resolving long-pending land-related issues and strengthening land rights across the state.

Rs 122 Crore Agriculture College in Sribhumi

Administrative approval was granted for the establishment of a College of Agriculture at Patharkandi in Sribhumi district, with a sanctioned cost of over Rs 122 crore. The proposed institution is expected to strengthen higher education capacity in the Barak Valley while offering technical support to farmers, agri-entrepreneurs and rural youth in the region.

Major Industrial Boost in Guwahati and Silchar

In a significant push for industrial growth, the Cabinet approved customised incentives under the Industrial and Investment Policy of Assam (IIPA), 2019, for M/s Bharat A to Z Private Limited. The company will establish an integrated shipyard and container shipping line project at Dharapur in Guwahati with an investment of Rs 475 crore. The project is projected to generate around 900 direct jobs, along with substantial indirect employment.

Similarly, incentives and facilitative support were approved for M/s Hotel Polo Towers Limited to set up a 100-room five-star luxury hotel in Silchar with an investment of Rs 103.92 crore. The hospitality project is expected to create about 200 direct jobs while boosting allied sectors such as transport, retail and supply chains.

Rs 519 Crore NABARD Loan for Roads and Border Areas

The Cabinet approved raising a Rs 519 crore loan from NABARD under RIDF-XXXI to implement 241 projects related to roads and border protection. The projects will primarily benefit Sixth Schedule districts and inter-state border regions, strengthening connectivity and infrastructure in sensitive areas.

VAT Cut on Aviation Turbine Fuel

In a move aimed at enhancing air connectivity, the Cabinet approved issuing a notification under the Assam Value Added Tax Act, 2003, to reduce VAT on Aviation Turbine Fuel from 23.65% to 18.65%.

The reduction is expected to make Assam more competitive in the aviation sector, encourage increased flight operations and stimulate tourism. The government anticipates positive ripple effects across hospitality, trade and transport sectors.

Welfare Push: MMUA and Orunodoi

The second instalment of the MMUA scheme will be disbursed from March 11, 2026.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved the release of Rs 9,000 per beneficiary in March to nearly 39.7 lakh beneficiaries under the Orunodoi scheme, with an estimated outlay of around Rs 3,600 crore. The move is expected to provide financial relief to economically vulnerable households.

‘ASHA Express’ Scheme for Health Workers

The Cabinet approved the launch of the ASHA Express scheme, under which two-wheelers will be provided to 33,656 ASHAs and 2,570 ASHA Supervisors. The initiative aims to improve mobility, enhance efficiency and ensure timely delivery of healthcare services across rural and remote areas.

Dedicated Court in Zubeen Garg Death Case

Considering the sensitivity surrounding the demise of late singer-composer Zubeen Garg, the Cabinet approved the constitution of an exclusive Sessions Court under Section 346(1) of the BNSS, 2023, for day-to-day trial proceedings. The move is intended to ensure speedy justice and maintain public confidence in the judicial process.