Assam Cabinet Creates 4 New Districts, 81 Sub-Districts after Delimitation

To enhance decentralization of governance and better convergence of line departments, the Assam cabinet on Friday decided to create four new districts which were abolished last year in the month of December.
The four new districts which have been created are Hojai, Biswanath, Tamulpur and Bajali.
Notably, in line with the delimitation process that has been initiated after the Election Commission’s (EC) decision to begin delimitation of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies in Assam as per Section 8A of the RP Act, 1950, the state cabinet earlier decided that the four districts will be merged with other existing districts in Assam.
Addressing the media here in Guwahati, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “According to the new delimitation order, Hojai district has been constituted covering Binnakandi, Lumding, and Hojai legislative assembly constituencies (LACs), with Shankardev Nagar serving as the district's head quarter. Similar to this, Biswanath, Gohpur, and Behali legislative assembly constituencies are now part of the Biswanath district. Tamulpur and Goreshwar LACs will be combined to form the new Tamulpur district, while the LACs of Bajali and Bhawanipur-Sorbhog will form the new Bajali district.”
The Assam cabinet has also named 81 sub-districts, by abolishing 24 civil sub-divisions of the state, stated CM Sarma.
“From now there will be no sub-divisions in Assam. Instead, we will have circles and sub-districts in each district. The sub-districts will be headed by additional district commissioners and will have all relevant government departments,” added the chief minister.
The new sub-districts will become operational from January 1, 2024, but notification regarding their creation will be issued within the next few days, CM Sarma added further.