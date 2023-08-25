Assam Cabinet Creates 4 New Districts, 81 Sub-Districts after Delimitation

Addressing the media here in Guwahati, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “According to the new delimitation order, Hojai district has been constituted covering Binnakandi, Lumding, and Hojai legislative assembly constituencies (LACs), with Shankardev Nagar serving as the district's head quarter. Similar to this, Biswanath, Gohpur, and Behali legislative assembly constituencies are now part of the Biswanath district. Tamulpur and Goreshwar LACs will be combined to form the new Tamulpur district, while the LACs of Bajali and Bhawanipur-Sorbhog will form the new Bajali district.”