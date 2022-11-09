Assam Cabinet Decides On Several Important Issues | Check Details

Apart from approving the installation of smart meters by the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL), the Assam government on Wednesday approved several other key decisions during the cabinet meeting.
The major decisions taken during today’s cabinet meeting included parity in pay and promotion of ACS and APS officers, boosting the power scenario in the state and inclusion of retired army personnel in police training.
Taking to Twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, “In today’s #AssamCabinet, we took a number of vital decisions regarding installation of Smart Meters, enhancement of power supply, inclusion of retired army personnel in police training and bringing parity in pay/promotion of ACS & APS officers.”
The key highlights of today’s cabinet meeting:
Boosting Power Scenario
Revised Administrative approval for 7 projects and utilisation of saved fund of Rs 56.76 crore, available with AEGCL out of Trade Development Fund (TDF) for completion of 3 ongoing projects under the scheme.
It will improve power scenario in South Salmara, Barpeta and Bongaigaon districts and benefit around 30 lakh consumers.
Ongoing projects under TDF:
132/33 kV, 2X16 MVA, Hatsingimari Substation along with associated line (90% completed).
132 kV S/C line on D/C tower from Salakati to APM (75% completed).
132/33 kV, 2X25 MVA, Barpeta Substation along with associated LILO -Line-In-Line-Out (Transmission line and substation completed, civil works in progress).
Retd Army Personnel in Police Training
To strengthen the training programmes within Police Battalions, 34 retired Army personnel will be appointed/engaged as Additional Superintendents of Police (Training) for all the Battalions on contractual basis.
Officers to report to Special DIG (Training) for meeting core objectives.
Boosting Installation of Smart Meters
Approval to implementation of Smart Metering in APDCL under Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme.
Project to be completed by: 31 March 2025.
Estimated cost: Rs 4,536.79 crore.
Smart Meters to be installed: 58 lakh in 3 years.
Benefits
Ensure targeted reduction in APDCL's AT&C losses from 18.5% (2020 21) to 13.5% by 2024-25.
Smart Metering in Transformers and Feeders for comprehensive energy audit to identify loss-making areas.
Create ample employment opportunities.
The APDCL shall install and operate Smart Meters alongside the currently installed traditional meters for at least 30 days to analyse the difference in reading between both the systems.
Parity in Pay/Promotion of ACS & APS Officers
In order to remove disparity in remuneration of ACS and APS officers, approval to bringing parity to pay and promotions (up to Selection Grade level) for both ACS and APS officers.
The decision will ensure faster promotion and broad uniformity and standardisation across services.