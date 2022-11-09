Assam Cabinet Decides On Several Important Issues | Check Details

Apart from approving the installation of smart meters by the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL), the Assam government on Wednesday approved several other key decisions during the cabinet meeting.

The major decisions taken during today’s cabinet meeting included parity in pay and promotion of ACS and APS officers, boosting the power scenario in the state and inclusion of retired army personnel in police training.

Taking to Twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, “In today’s #AssamCabinet, we took a number of vital decisions regarding installation of Smart Meters, enhancement of power supply, inclusion of retired army personnel in police training and bringing parity in pay/promotion of ACS & APS officers.”