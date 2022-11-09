London HC Orders Nirav Modi's Extradition to India

The London High Court on Wednesday ordered extradition of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi to India to face charges of fraud and money laundering by rejecting his appeal.

The verdict was passed by a bench comprising Lord Justice Jeremy Stuart-Smith and Justice Robert Jay who presided over the appeal hearing earlier this year.

Fugitive Nirav Modi fled India after scamming Punjab National Bank (PNB) of Rs. 13,500 crores.

In February, Modi was granted permission to appeal against the ruling of District Judge Sam Goozee’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court who favored his extradition to India.