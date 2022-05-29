Assam: Cabinet Decides to Provide Minority Certificates to 6 Communities

The Assam government has decided to provide minority certificates to six minority communities in the state, said state Health Minister Keshab Mahanta on Sunday.

Mahanta said that the people of Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Parsis will be provided minority certificates.

"Assam Cabinet has decided to provide minority certificates to the people of six religious minority communities - Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Parsis," said Mahanta in a press briefing after the cabinet meeting.

The decision was taken during the state cabinet meeting held in Guwahati under the chairmanship of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The other decisions taken in the cabinet meeting are:

· The government will provide one time assistance of Rs. 2lakhs to 288 expedited people, 57 exploited women

· Fund of Rs. 142 crores 5 lakhs has been released to deposit in the PF account of labourers of Assam Tea Corporation

· Rs. 1lakh grant to 1263 tea labourers of Doloo Tea Estate as a goodwill grant

· The Cabinet has also requested Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for economic package for Dima Hasao

· The tea estates could be used for eco tourism other than the plantation of tea by using additional 5% land by the owner but it cannot be provided in lease

· 1328 Dr. Banikanta computer teacher will get regular salary