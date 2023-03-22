Assam Cabinet Decides To Provincialise Schools Run By Tea Garden Management

In a significant move, the state cabinet on Wednesday has decided to provincialise around 419 LP schools, two ME schools and one High school run by the Tea Garden management in Assam.

According to the cabinet, the state government will create two posts of assistant teachers in each of the LP Schools, three posts of teachers in the ME Schools and six posts of teachers in the High School managed by the Tea Gardens, respectively.

The schools will now regularly receive mid day meal, free textbooks and uniforms.

Meanwhile, the cabinet has also decided to streamline the process of land settlement in municipal areas.

As per the cabinet decisions, the deputy commissioners of the districts are being delegated the power for settlement of land in favour of PMAY-U beneficiaries, fixation of quantum of land for settlement and rationalization of premium rates.

The cabinet claimed that this will provide ownership of land to landless indigenous beneficiaries, landless indigenous people belonging to economically weaker section/low income group/middle income group categories by way of settlement at a concessional rate of premium.

Other cabinet decisions taken in the meeting are as follows:

1. The state cabinet has approved to raising of Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) loan of ₹441.86 crore from NABARD for rural infrastructure projects.

Projects

· 24 rural road-cum embankments in 17 districts.

· 66 minor irrigation projects in 29 districts.

· 100 tea garden school construction in 20 districts.

2. New sinking fund- AIFA Sinking Fund- to be constituted with a monthly contribution of ₹50 crore in financial year 2023-24 to mobilize funds for repayments of loans.