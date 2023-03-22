‘Bageshwar Dham’ Chief To Conduct Religious Congregation In Assam?

Self-styled godman Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Madhya Pradesh, also known as Bageshwar Dham Sarkar is very likely to organise a religious congregation in the state.

This was confirmed by Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, himself during a media interaction here in Guwahati on Wednesday.

“I will be visiting Assam again; today I met chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and he requested me to conduct an event (Katha) here. Very soon, I will organise an event in the land of Ma Kamakhya,” said Dhirendra Krishna Shastri.

Speaking about the Hindu Rastra, the religious leader added, “Bharat is already a Hindu Rastra, just need an announcement.”

The head priest of Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district earlier in the morning hours visited the Kamakhya temple in the city to offer prayers on the occasion of the first day of the Hindu Nav Varsh.

“Just like Gau Mata, Ganga Mata, Gayatri Mata, Bharat Mata, there is Bhagwati Kamakhya Mata in Assam. To awaken the Sanatani culture in the state, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been inviting me to visit the land of Ma Kamakhya and today I have visited here and offered my prayers,” said the religious leader to the media.

Shastri also visited the chief minister’s residence in the city and blessed the chief minister and his family.

“I have blessed the chief minister and the prayed for the growth of Assam during my interaction with him. Very soon the chief minister will visit the Bageshwar Dham,” Shastri told the media.

Meanwhile, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to his official Twitter handle saying, “Today, Bageshwar Dham Government Pt. Dhirendra Krishna Shastri ji visited our residence and blessed us. Thank you for the lovely gift.”