Assam Greenlights Big Reforms: Year of Books, ₹21,843 Cr Investment, Welfare Boosts

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday unveiled a series of major decisions taken by the Assam Cabinet, ranging from literary promotion and industrial investment to employee welfare and development of the BTR region.

Flanked by ministers Jayanta Mallabaruah and Keshab Mahanta, the CM addressed the media at Janata Bhawan, outlining the multi-sectoral thrust of the day’s cabinet resolutions.

2025 Declared as the ‘Year of Books’

In a cultural push aimed at fostering reading habits and literary engagement across the state, the Assam government has formally designated 2025 as the ‘Year of Books’. As part of this initiative, the Cabinet has approved financial grants of ₹25,000 each to 1,000 young and aspiring writers.

District-level and sub-divisional book fairs will be organised with state support—₹5 lakh will be provided to organisers at the district level and ₹2.5 lakh at the sub-divisional level.

To institutionalise a culture of book gifting, the government has made it mandatory for official functions to feature a book along with the traditional Gamusa as a standard memento. Notably, starting from August 16 until the end of the observance, every guest at state events will be presented with a book.

In an unprecedented step, the government will provide a one-time grant of ₹1,000 to around four lakh state government employees exclusively for the purchase of books. However, this grant comes with a caveat—those who fail to submit proof of book purchase will have the amount deducted from their next month’s salary. The scheme will be implemented from November’s payroll.

Further, the state plans to publish and distribute a biographical book on the life and legacy of the cultural icon Dr. Bhupen Hazarika to 12 lakh families across Assam on January 1, 2026.

In a social message wrapped in literary flavour, the Chief Minister urged the public to gift books during weddings, social gatherings, and birthdays as a mark of cultural pride and intellectual investment.

₹21,843 Crore Investment Push Approved

The Cabinet cleared customised incentives under the Industrial and Investment Policy of Assam (IIPA), 2019 for four major companies planning to invest a cumulative ₹21,843 crore across sectors. Among them, Star Cement is slated to invest ₹650 crore in a new facility in Golaghat, while PepsiCo India will be investing ₹5,830 crore. The projects are expected to create approximately 850 direct jobs.

Anganwadi Promotion Age Limit Extended

Addressing concerns over career stagnation among Anganwadi Helpers (AWHs), the Cabinet has approved an increase in the upper age limit for promotion to Anganwadi Worker (AWW) from 45 years to 50 years.

Enhanced Benefits for Forest Protection Staff

In a long-awaited welfare boost, the monthly ration allowance for the Assam Forest Protection Force and frontline staff of the Wildlife Wing has been increased from ₹2,000 to ₹2,500. The enhancement comes amid growing demands for better support to forest personnel engaged in challenging field conditions.

Boost to Scientific Infrastructure

The Cabinet sanctioned ₹178 crore for the construction of six new District Science Centres cum Planetariums across the state. These will be established in Majuli, Diphu, Kaliabor, Silchar, Amingaon, and Bongaigaon, in line with the government’s broader push to encourage scientific curiosity among schoolchildren and the general public.

Reorganisation of Development Blocks in BTR

The Cabinet approved the reorganisation and renaming of development blocks within the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), specifically in the districts of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Tamulpur, and Udalguri. A new development block—Gobardhana—will be created in Baksa, increasing the total number of blocks in BTR from 22 to 23.

Mission Basundhara 3.0: Land Reforms Continue

Under the ongoing Mission Basundhara 3.0, the Cabinet granted approval for several land-related reforms and conversions:

Conversion of Annual Patta to Periodic Patta for 189 applicants across 8 districts.

Allotment of land for 7 Central and State government infrastructure projects in 5 districts.

Conversion of 262 tea grant lands to periodic pattas in 3 districts.

Allocation of 155 parcels of land to non-individual juridical entities across 11 districts.

Ownership rights conferred to 5 occupancy tenants in erstwhile rural town lands of Kamrup district.

Political Statements: Gorkha, Koch-Rajbongshi, and FT Case Withdrawals

On the political front, the Chief Minister confirmed that the names of individuals from the Gorkha community have been withdrawn from Foreigners Tribunals, as previously approved. He also reiterated that the state had earlier decided to withdraw cases of several members of the Koch-Rajbongshi community pending before Foreigners Tribunals.

CM Sarma also clarified that those who entered India from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan before 2014 are protected under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and do not require any further intervention from the state government.

On 6th Schedule and Dima Hasao

Responding to queries about alleged administrative inaction in Dima Hasao, the CM reiterated that the Assam Legislative Assembly has no jurisdiction over Autonomous Councils constituted under the 6th Schedule of the Constitution. "These regions are self-governed. We can intervene only in matters related to law and order," he said, dismissing questions raised by what he described as "uninformed individuals."

Sharp Critique of Hiren Gohain

In a strongly worded remark, the Chief Minister took aim at noted intellectual Dr. Hiren Gohain, saying, "Age has perhaps weighed heavily upon him." Sarma criticised Gohain for allegedly referring to Assamese people as intolerant while calling the Miya community their 'friends'. “When someone labels Marwaris and Biharis as outsiders and Miya people as friends, it reflects a deeply misplaced perspective. No Assamese will ever accept such rhetoric,” he said.

