"Don’t Set Assam on Fire": Hiren Gohain Slams Divisive 'Khilonjiya' Politics

Renowned scholar and public intellectual Dr. Hiren Gohain has sounded a stark warning against the rising tide of identity politics in Assam, cautioning that the reckless invocation of the khilonjiya (indigenous) label is pushing the state towards dangerous communal polarization.

Advertisment

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati on Thursday, Gohain expressed deep concern over growing incidents of mob violence and targeted harassment being carried out in the name of protecting indigenous rights.

“People are being beaten, threatened, and driven out. This is not the spirit of khilonjiya identity. Such acts betray a profound misunderstanding of what the word actually means,” Gohain said. “The concern for indigenous rights is not unique to Assam. It is a global phenomenon. But here, it’s being used as a political tool to spread fear and hate.”

Taking sharp aim at the dominant political narrative, Gohain underscored the diversity within the Assamese nation itself. “There is no single, homogenous Assamese identity. The state is not a monolith. Today, the Assamese society is fragmenting like a swarm of locusts,” he remarked, adding, “Ironically, many of those claiming to protect the khilonjiya identity aren’t themselves rooted in it.”

He accused various groups of perpetuating violence and rhetoric against the Muslim community under the guise of fighting illegal immigration. “Why is it that those branded as foreigners are never sent back across the border? Why are they demonized here but untouched elsewhere?” he questioned. “Much of this stems from illiteracy, state negligence, and lack of healthcare in regions like Char-Chapori. Yet no meaningful steps have been taken to address these issues.”

Gohain minced no words in calling out the political manipulation of the foreigner issue. “A section of people, unaware of the larger design, have been drawn into this witch-hunt. And the so-called ‘wise’ Chief Minister says he is patronising the drive to expel foreigners,” he said, taking a veiled dig at Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He further noted that the problem of immigration did not begin with the present regime. “This crisis dates back to the Congress era. Yet I do not subscribe to the BJP’s narrative of Congress appeasement. The neglect of regions like Char-Chapori — still lacking basic schools and health services — is a long-standing failure.”

Gohain condemned the role of BJP and RSS in sowing social division. “RSS has long harboured weapons and plotted systematically against Muslims. The present crisis is part of that deeper strategy,” he said. “It’s worth remembering that at one time, only around 33 percent of Assam’s population could be considered indigenous. Even so, it was the support of the Muslim minorities that helped Assamese become the official language of the state.”

He went on to recall that the Prafulla Mahanta-led government itself came to power with minority support. “What does that say about who really supports Assam’s indigenous cause?” he asked.

Taking a swipe at the BJP’s cultural nationalism, Gohain said, “This government talks about khilonjiya pride but imposes Hindi across Assam. It devalues Assamese in schools and undermines it as a medium of instruction. The rhetoric of love for indigenous people is hollow.”

He criticized the silence of AASU leaders and Assamese civil society, questioning why they haven’t protested the decline of the Assamese language in education. “Once, tribal communities were targeted in this manner. Today, it’s the Muslims. Tomorrow, it will be our own working-class and small traders. We’re already handing over land and markets to outsider capitalists like Ramdev,” he said.

On the ongoing eviction drives, Gohain clarified, “It’s not just minorities being displaced. Even khilonjiya families are being uprooted. If the government is so committed to protecting indigenous people, why is it preparing to grant citizenship to 12 lakh people identified in the NRC process?”

He dismissed the khilonjiya credentials of leading political and civil figures. “Himanta Biswa Sarma, Atul Bora, Samujjal Bhattacharya—they all parade as champions of the indigenous cause. But their actions reveal otherwise. This is mere performance.”

Delving deeper, Gohain asked: “What does being khilonjiya really mean? Is it merely about ancestral villages and romanticized rural life? That life is disappearing. Our youth no longer want to labour. We’re losing our language, our dignity, and our self-reliance.”

He warned that the loudest voices today—those who chant the names of Lachit Borphukan—are in fact the least capable of safeguarding Assamese heritage. “They’re all bluster, no vision.”

Quoting icons like Bishnu Prasad Rabha and Jyotiprasad Agarwala, Gohain reminded the public that warnings against false nationalism were sounded long ago. “This isn’t new. We were told to be wary of disguised enemies. What happened in Nellie should never be allowed to repeat.”

He ended with an impassioned appeal to the people of Assam:

“I fold my hands and urge you—don’t set this land on fire. That fire will burn us all. Don’t fall into the traps of enemies who exploit your fears for their vote-bank politics. Please, hold back.”

Also Read: "I’ll Be in Jail Before Elections": Shrinkhal Chaliha Blasts BJP, Defends 'Miya' Expulsion Drive