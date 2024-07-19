Assam Cabinet Focuses On Development Of Barak, BTR

To ensure that the development of the Barak Valley and the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) continues at a good pace, the Assam government announced a slew of measures on Thursday.
Assam minister Jayanta Mallabaruah told media persons that the Chief Minister has urged two cabinet ministers to make three-day visits to the three Barak valley districts - Cachar, Hailakandi, and Karimganj - every month.
"For the continued and speedy development of Barak Valley, the chief minister has urged frequent ministerial visits. As guardian ministers, me along with Pijush Hazarika will continue to make regular visits. Additionally, it has been decided that every month, two ministers will visit the three Barak Valley districts for three days," said Mallabaruah.
He added, "Apart from their own departments, they will oversee the work under all other departments. They will be accompanied by officials to every part of the three districts where they will meet people's representatives - MLAs and MPs, social organizations, and other stakeholders. They will also meet the DCs and SPs to discuss department matters and take stock of the developmental works going on."
According to Jayanta Mallabaruah, here is the month-wise list of ministers to visit the Barak Valley:
To ensure that the various developmental works in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) are carried out in a timely manner, the Assam cabinet today also approved the release of funds under the State Owned Priority Development (SOPD-G).
This is the first installment for the financial year 2024-25. Under the SOPD-G fund, Rs 800 crore is allotted for intensive and dedicated development of BTR. The cabinet today approved the release of Rs 401.50 crore - half of the total amount, announced Jayanta Mallabaruah.