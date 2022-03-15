Assam Cabinet Gives Approval to New Education Policy

The Assam cabinet has paved the way for a transformative reform in schools and the higher education system by launching the new National Education Policy (NEP).

There has been a change in the education policy of the state after a span of 34 years.

The old national education policy was launched way back in 1986. The NEP is the first education policy of the 21st century that has replaced the older one.

The new NEP is based on four pillars of education, which comprise of access, equity, quality and accountability.

It aims at providing education for all and covering all aspects of education for illiterates of 15 years of age and above.

The policy comprises of a 5+3+3+4 structure, which includes 12 years of school and 3 years of Anganwadi or pre-school replacing the old 10+2 structure.

The notable features of the new education policy are renaming the Union ministry of human resource and development (MHRD) as ministry of education. Board will be held for class 12th only.

Meanwhile, MPhil degree will be abolished and MA students will now be able to pursue PhD directly.

On the other hand, students up to the fifth standard will be taught in the mother tongue, local language and national language only. The rest of the subjects, even if it is English, will be taught as a subject.

Meanwhile, appearing in the 12th board exams will be mandatory for students.

At the same time, the college degree will be of three and four years. That is, certificate on the first year of graduation, diploma on the second year, degree in the third year.

The three-year-degree course is for those students who do not want to opt for higher education.

The gross enrollment ratio in higher education will be 50 per cent by 2035. At the same time, under the new education policy, if a student wants to do another course along with the course he is currently pursuing, then he or she can do the former by taking a break from the latter for a limited time.

Many reforms have also been made in higher education. The reforms include graded academic, administrative and financial autonomy.

Apart from this, e-courses will be started in regional languages. Virtual Labs will be developed.

A National Educational Scientific Forum (NETF) will also be started.

