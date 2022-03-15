Harsh Consequences If Elections Announced Without Indo-Naga Agreement, Warn NNPG WC

The Working Committee (WC) of the Nagaland National Political Groups (NNPGs) on Tuesday warned of unprecedented reactions and harsh consequences from the Naga people if elections are announced in Nagaland without Indo-Naga political agreement.

The media cell of the WC NNPGs, in a statement, reminded that in the 2018 Nagaland Assembly Elections, while the Naga people peacefully and unanimously endorsed non-participation in the Indian elections, the BJP adopted the slogan “Election for solution”, which Ram Madhav, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson and Northeast in-charge declared to the Naga people.

“The WC, NNPGs too relented and elections were conducted. If elections are announced in Nagaland without Indo-Naga Political Agreement, there will be unprecedented reactions and harsh consequences from Naga people whom they betrayed”, it stated.