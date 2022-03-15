Harsh Consequences If Elections Announced Without Indo-Naga Agreement, Warn NNPG WC

The Working Committee (WC) of the Nagaland National Political Groups (NNPGs) on Tuesday warned of unprecedented reactions and harsh consequences from the Naga people if elections are announced in Nagaland without Indo-Naga political agreement.
The media cell of the WC NNPGs, in a statement, reminded that in the 2018 Nagaland Assembly Elections, while the Naga people peacefully and unanimously endorsed non-participation in the Indian elections, the BJP adopted the slogan “Election for solution”, which Ram Madhav, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson and Northeast in-charge declared to the Naga people.
“The WC, NNPGs too relented and elections were conducted. If elections are announced in Nagaland without Indo-Naga Political Agreement, there will be unprecedented reactions and harsh consequences from Naga people whom they betrayed”, it stated.
The WC also alleged that the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) declaring opposition-less government to facilitate Indo-Naga political solution, appeared to be traversing a dangerous uncharted territory, in the manner of NPC of 1957.
It said, “Conducting preemptive strikes in the corridors of power in New Delhi seeking, in their own words, “Highest Offer” in the impending Indo-Naga political solution goes against the principle of Agreed Position.”
Stating that the UDA Chairperson TR Zeliang with BJP, as an ally in the opposition-less Nagaland government, should bear moral responsibility should the October 31, 2019 declaration of conclusion of political talks by all negotiating entities is kept in the backburner, the WC said, “To hurt the Naga sentiment, ignoring the repeated appeal and demand of apex tribal bodies and civil societies, as history recalls, would invite the most painful humiliation for any leader.”