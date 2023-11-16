Assam Cabinet Gives Nod to Merging of SEBA and AHSEC

In order to develop, regulate and supervise the standards and quality of school education, the Assam Cabinet on Thursday decided to merge the Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) and the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) and constitute it as the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB).
The cabinet also approved to the Assam Secondary Education (Government Schools) Service (2nd Amendment) Rules, 2023 and the Assam Secondary Education (Provincialised Schools) Service (2nd Amendment) Rules, 2023 for streamlining the recruitment procedure of Graduate and Post Graduate Teachers, including Subject Teacher in vocational subjects.
The amended Rules seek to maintain the pupil-teacher ratio, ensure optimum utilization of manpower for effective academic support to students and prevention of adverse effect on academic activities at Secondary level in Provincialised/Government Schools.