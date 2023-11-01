Assam Cabinet Meeting: Ease Of Doing Business, Forest Royalty Among Key Decisions

To improve the ease of doing business in the state, the Assam cabinet on Wednesday approved the Assam Private Security Agencies Rules, 2023 among other major decisions.
Through a release following the cabinet meeting, the Assam government informed that rules have been amended to incorporate modern technology, promoting the spirit of "ease of doing business", and transparency for time-bound issue/renewal of PSARA licence as per the Model Rules, 2020 of Ministry of Home Affairs.
The amended Rules will enable the Controlling Authority to verify the details of private security agencies, rather than District SP or City Commissioner of Police, and to utilise electronic databases of crime and criminals like the Crime and Criminal Tracking Networks and Systems (CCTNS), Interoperable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) for verification of antecedents of the applicants, the release further mentioned, adding that the training will be as per National Skill Qualification Framework.
In another major decision, the Assam cabinet meeting decided on deduction of forest royalty to be fixed at 0.6 per cent of the total project cost when utilising minor minerals in a Public Water Supply Scheme under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).
The proposed standardised rate of forest royalty will ensure ease of royalty calculation and payment, besides ensuring timely progress of JJM projects, the release further mentioned.