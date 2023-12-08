Assam Cabinet Gives Nod To Moh-juj, But With SOP In Place

The Assam government on Friday decided to give its nod to traditional buffalo fights organised especially during Magh Bihu, given they are organised under specific standard operating procedures (SOPs).
During the cabinet meeting held today, the state government gave "in-principle approval to the issue of detailed procedure/SOP for permitting traditional buffalo and bull fights to be organised during Magh Bihu at Ahatguri in Morigaon district, Nagaon district or in any other part of Assam."
This comes after the Gauhati High Court had in October asked the state government to make its stance clear on the issue.
According to the government, the SOP will ensure no cruelty is meted out on animals.
"The SOP aims at ensuring no deliberate torture or cruelty is carried out on the animals and their well-being is provided for by the organisers during the annual Moh-juj festival, an integral part of the centuries-old Assamese cultural tradition," mentioned a released shared by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on X.
The Assam CM wrote, "In today’s meeting of the #AssamCabinet we decided to conduct a socio economic assessment of Assam’s indigenous minorities, sanction Rs 259 crore to construct libraries across Assam, and frame SOPs for traditional bullfights to ensure the well-being of the animals."
Meanwhile, several other important decisions were also taken during the weekly cabinet meeting held today. One of the decisions was to rename the Directorate of Char Areas Development.
The release from the government mentioned, "The Directorate of Char Areas Development, Assam will be renamed as the Directorate of Minority Affairs & Char Areas, Assam."
"Socio-economic assessment will be conducted of indigenous Assamese Muslims through the Directorate of Minority Affairs & Char Areas," it added.