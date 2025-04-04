Assam Cabinet Greenlights ₹190 Crore for Medicines, DA Hike for Govt Staff

The Assam Cabinet has approved several significant decisions, including a financial allocation of ₹190 crore for purchasing medicines in government hospitals. Addressing the media, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma outlined the key resolutions adopted during the meeting.

One of the major decisions includes the withdrawal of all pending cases against Koch Rajbongshi individuals in Foreigners’ Tribunals. This move will impact 28,000 individuals who were under trial.

Additionally, the Cabinet has sanctioned a 2% hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees and pensioners. The arrears for April and May will be disbursed accordingly.

Strengthening Embankment Monitoring

To strengthen embankment monitoring, the government has decided to establish a youth force, with each unit consisting of 12-15 volunteers. The state government will supply essential flood-fighting materials, including geo bags, torchlights, raincoats, and gumboots. These volunteers will oversee embankments spanning 8-12 km from April to October. Upon successful completion of their service, the Chief Minister will award them certificates.

Assam Climate Centre for Cities in Collaboration with France

The Chief Minister also announced a collaboration between the French Government and the Government of India (GoI) for the establishment of the Assam Climate Centre for Cities in Guwahati. The expenses for this initiative will be jointly borne by both governments. The institution will work towards climate protection, and the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) will soon appoint a team of experts to oversee the project.

Support for Women Workers Returning from Bengaluru

Sarma informed that approximately 1,000 working women from Bengaluru will return to Assam's Jagi Road following the operationalization of the Tata Semiconductor Project. To accommodate them, the government has allocated ₹142 crore for the establishment of a working women’s hostel in Jagi Road.

Mahaprabhu Jagannath Community Halls in Tea Estates

The Cabinet has also approved the establishment of Mahaprabhu Jagannath Community Halls across 500 tea estates in Assam. A managing committee will be formed under the leadership of local MLAs to oversee the operations of these community halls.

Government Notifications in Assamese, Bengali, and Bodo

A crucial linguistic policy has been introduced by the Cabinet, making it mandatory for all government notifications, orders, office memorandums, transfer orders, guidelines, rules, and regulations to be released in both English and Assamese from April 15, the first day of the Bohag month. In Barak Valley, Bengali will be included, while in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Bodo will also be incorporated.

"We have already taken up the issue with the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU). Moreover, Justice BK Sharma's committee has also approved it earlier," said CM Sarma. He also emphasized the use of the Bhashini application, which supports all three languages, and instructed government officials to utilize it initially.

Conversion of Proposed Reserve Forests into Revenue Villages

Two proposed reserve forests, Paglijhora and Nayak, have been converted into revenue villages. The government has taken up 280 hectares and 180 hectares respectively for this conversion, alongside reserving more areas.

Political Remarks and Communal Harmony

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made sharp remarks, indirectly targeting Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi. He criticized statements made in Parliament regarding the Waqf Bill and religious practices, stating, "As if Hindus did not participate in the freedom struggle."

On the Tinsukia incident, the Chief Minister termed it "unfortunate" and stressed the importance of maintaining communal harmony. He announced that after the panchayat elections, two senior ministers would be sent to Tinsukia to address tensions and mediate between the conflicting sides.

Additionally, the Chief Minister asserted that no restrictions should be imposed on celebrations like Eid or Chhath Puja.

Upcoming Elections

With the upcoming elections, the government remains optimistic about favorable results in Rabha Hasong, panchayat, and assembly elections.

