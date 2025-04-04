Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council Election Results Progressing; BJP-Led Alliance Leads

The results of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) elections are underway. Although the Congress is contesting against the Rabha Joint Struggle Committee and the BJP-led alliance, early trends indicate a one-sided outcome in favor of the Joint Struggle Committee and the BJP alliance.

Advertisment

Confident about the election results, Chief Executive Member Tankeswar Rabha told Asomiya Pratidin that out of the 33 contested constituencies, the Joint Struggle Committee and BJP alliance candidates are likely to win 32.

He acknowledged that their candidates might face tough competition in only one or two constituencies, while in the rest, they are expected to secure easy victories.

It is noteworthy that out of the 36 RHAC constituencies, three candidates from the BJP alliance have already been elected unopposed. Premajali Rabha (BJP-supported candidate from Joyramkuchi constituency in Goalpara district), Nagarmal Swargiary (Rabha Joint Struggle Committee candidate from Khalihakoth constituency in Kamrup district), and Sonaram Rabha (Joint Struggle Committee candidate from Hahim constituency) have been elected uncontested.

Vote counting, which began this morning, is progressing at a slow pace. According to the Assam State Election Commission, the first round of vote counting has been completed in several constituencies. As per the initial results, the Joint Struggle Committee candidate is leading in Dhupdhara constituency with 3,376 votes, while the BJP candidate is leading in Kothakuthi with 3,518 votes.

Similarly, in Kushdhowa Darranggiri, the Congress candidate has secured 2,209 votes, while in Uttar Dudhnoi, the Joint Struggle Committee candidate is leading with 3,806 votes in the first round.

As per information received from the counting centers, results for the first round have been declared in 14 constituencies:

• Boko: Sumit Rabha (Joint Struggle Committee) leading

• Jongakhuli: Arjun Chettri (Joint Struggle Committee) leading

• Bamunigaon: Ajit Rabha (BJP) leading

• Bondapara: Meghali Rabha (BJP) leading

• Luki: Relinna J. Marak (Independent) leading

• Uttar Bongaon: Aditya Rabha (Joint Struggle Committee) leading

• Jarihat: Ashok Kumar Rabha (Joint Struggle Committee) leading

• Pantan: Ramakanta Rabha (Joint Struggle Committee) leading

• Gobardhan: Jyotish Chandra Rabha (Joint Struggle Committee) leading

• Rani: Pushpanjali Kumari Boro (Joint Struggle Committee) leading

• Silputa: Kamaleshwar Rabha (BJP) leading

• Dakshin Bongaon: Minati Rabha (Joint Struggle Committee) leading

• Chandubi: Nripen Chandra Rabha (Joint Struggle Committee) leading

• Kulsi: Rashmi Mala Rabha (Joint Struggle Committee) leading

Vote counting continues, and further results are expected soon.

Also Read: All Eyes on Rabha Hasong Poll Results: Who Will Seize Power?