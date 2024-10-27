Assam Cabinet Greenlights Major Initiatives for Development & Welfare | Check Here

Modification of Villages under Mising Autonomous Council

The Cabinet has given its nod to modify the list of villages under the Mising Autonomous Council, which includes de-notifying 273 census villages that are uninhabited by the Mising population. Additionally, 253 census villages will be modified to Part Villages, recognizing only the areas inhabited by the Mising community. A fresh notification will also be issued for 255 villages that are either partially or fully inhabited by the Mising population.