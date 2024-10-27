Assam Cabinet Greenlights Major Initiatives for Development & Welfare | Check Here

In a significant step towards enhancing governance and public welfare, the Assam Cabinet convened recently and approved a series of initiatives aimed at fostering socio-economic development across the state.
Modification of Villages under Mising Autonomous Council
The Cabinet has given its nod to modify the list of villages under the Mising Autonomous Council, which includes de-notifying 273 census villages that are uninhabited by the Mising population. Additionally, 253 census villages will be modified to Part Villages, recognizing only the areas inhabited by the Mising community. A fresh notification will also be issued for 255 villages that are either partially or fully inhabited by the Mising population.
Support for Raas Festivals
To promote Assam's rich cultural heritage, the Cabinet has approved financial assistance of ₹25,000 to Raas Committees throughout the state, benefiting nearly 2,000 live Raas festivals. Furthermore, the Cabinet has waived the fees for obtaining permission to organize Raas Mahotsavs, making it easier for communities to celebrate this traditional festival.
Healthcare Initiatives with Free Drugs and Consumables
In a move to enhance public health, the Cabinet has sanctioned ₹175 crore for the procurement of essential drugs, surgical items, and consumables. This scheme aims to provide free medical supplies to all Medical College Hospitals, super-specialty treatment facilities, and tea garden hospitals, ensuring timely and affordable healthcare for all residents.
Establishment of Patharkandi Municipal Board
To improve governance in urban areas, the Cabinet has granted ex-post facto approval for the creation of the Patharkandi Municipal Board. This new governance structure will comprise 10 wards covering seven revenue villages, facilitating better management of local resources and services.
Enhancing Social Security for Tea Garden Employees
To address inconsistencies in employee classifications under the Assam Tea Plantations Provident Fund & Pension Fund Scheme, 1968, the Cabinet has approved amendments that will allow provident fund deductions for employees earning above ₹15,000 per month. This move ensures that all employees can access the benefits of the provident fund, regardless of their salary bracket.
Equity Infusion in Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL)
The Cabinet has approved the release of ₹205.72 crore to NRL as part of its third cash call. This equity infusion is expected to significantly boost NRL's expansion activities and create job opportunities for the youth of Assam.
Promoting Green Energy Initiatives
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been approved between the Government of Assam and M/s Reliance Bio-Energy Limited for the promotion of the compressed biogas sector. The initiative aims to establish integrated biogas infrastructure in the state, reducing pollution and enhancing income for farmers through the development of a bio-value chain ecosystem.
Boost to Rural Development
The Cabinet has approved the construction of 97 rural roads and 70 minor irrigation projects, with a total investment of ₹428.62 crore under NABARD's RIDF-XXX scheme. These projects aim to improve connectivity in 23 districts and support agricultural activities across 28 districts in Assam.
Strengthening Police Infrastructure
To bolster police infrastructure, the Cabinet sanctioned ₹150 crore under the Mission for Overall Improvement of Thana for Responsive Image (MOITRI). This funding will enhance the physical infrastructure, internet connectivity, and tools for cyber-crime detection at various police stations throughout the state.
New Election Establishment in Tamulpur
In a bid to streamline election processes, the Cabinet approved the establishment of a new election office in Tamulpur. The District Commissioner has been appointed as the District Election Officer to oversee election-related activities for the two assembly constituencies of Tamulpur and Goreswar.
Reappointment of Assistant Engineers in PWD
To facilitate the execution of ongoing infrastructure projects requiring specialized skills, the Cabinet approved the reappointment of 36 Assistant Engineers in the Public Works Department. This reappointment will remain in effect until the next recommendation by the Assam Public Service Commission or for a period of four months, whichever comes first.