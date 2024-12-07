Assam Cabinet Key Decisions | Details Inside

The Assam Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced a series of transformative decisions aimed at enhancing governance, promoting clean energy, and providing financial support to the families of deceased inmates, marking a progressive step toward inclusive development and social justice.

Barak Valley Development Department: A New Dawn for Equitable Progress

In a move to bring governance closer to the people and ensure equitable development in the Barak Valley region, the Cabinet has approved the establishment of the Barak Valley Development Department.

This newly created department will focus on accelerating development and creating job opportunities for the people of Cachar, Sribhumi, and Hailakandi districts. By providing administrative services at citizens’ doorsteps, the initiative aims to address longstanding developmental gaps in the region.

Clean Energy Push: Incentives for Ethanol Production

Aligning with the vision of fostering sustainable growth and boosting farmers' income, the Cabinet has approved a Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) of Rs 2 per litre of ethanol for three years. This scheme is targeted at three grain-based ethanol manufacturing units, aiming to encourage a shift toward cleaner fuel alternatives while supporting the agricultural economy. The incentive reflects the government’s commitment to clean energy and economic upliftment.

Compensation Policy for Families of Deceased Inmates

In another significant decision, the Cabinet has sanctioned a policy to provide compensation to the legal heirs or Next of Kin (NOK) of prisoners in cases of unnatural deaths.

Depending on the cause of death, the policy offers one-time compensation ranging from Rs 2 lakh for fatalities arising from prisoner quarrels to Rs 4 lakh for deaths caused by negligence by prison staff or medical personnel. The compensation policy also addresses suicides and custodial abuse, aiming to ensure accountability in prison management and provide relief to affected families.

With these transformative measures, the Assam Cabinet has demonstrated its commitment to equitable governance, sustainable development, and the protection of human rights, charting a progressive course for the state’s future.