New Assam Cabinet Takes Shape, 4 Ministers Sworn In

The Assam cabinet added four new ministers on Saturday, who were sworn into their positions at a ceremony held at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

The Governor of Assam, Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath in Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s presence.

As the new Assam cabinet takes shape, it includes two ministers from the Barak Valley in Kaushik Rai and Krishnendu Paul, one minister from the tea tribe community in Rupesh Goala and one from Upper Assam’s Dibrugarh in Prasanta Phookan.

Here’s a look at the new cabinet ministers

Prasanta Phookan, MLA - Prasanta Phookan (born July 23, 1954) is a Bharatiya Janata Party politician from Assam. He was elected in the Assam Legislative Assembly elections in 2006, 2011, 2016, and 2021 from Dibrugarh. He is the incumbent MLA of Dibrugarh. In 2021, Prasanta Phookan won the Assam Legislative Assembly Election with a margin of 38,005 votes. Before he resigned, he was the Chairperson of the Managing Committee of Assam Medical College and Hospital, Dibrugarh.

Kaushik Rai, MLA - Kaushik Rai is an Indian politician and a Member of the Assam Legislative Assembly, representing the BJP. He won his seat in the 2021 elections from the Lahkipur constituency. He holds a B.Com degree from Gurucharan College and a Bachelor of Laws degree from Assam University.

Krishnendu Paul, MLA - Krishnendu Paul (born May 17, 1973) is a Bharatiya Janata Party politician from Assam. He was elected to the Assam Legislative Assembly from 2016 to 2021 and was re-elected in 2021 to represent the Patharkandi Constituency of Karimganj District.

Rupesh Goala, MLA - Rupesh Goala is an Indian politician and a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party from Assam. He was elected as an MLA from the Doom Dooma constituency in the 2021 Assam Legislative Assembly election.

