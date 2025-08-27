Assam Cabinet Key Decisions Today | Check Here

The Assam Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Lok Sewa Bhawan, Dispur, on Wednesday approved a series of key decisions aimed at boosting investment, employment, and administrative efficiency in the State.

The Cabinet approved the closure of the Assam Plantation Crops Development Corporation Ltd, along with a financial sanction of Rs. 600 lakh towards payment of voluntary retirement schemes, one-time settlement, and closure costs.

To encourage private investment and generate employment, the Cabinet approved customized incentives under IIPA 2019 (as amended) for several major projects:

Premier Cryogenics Limited will invest Rs. 125 crore in a high-purity semiconductor-grade gas manufacturing plant at Jagiroad, expected to generate 200 jobs.

Jonali Construction Private Limited is investing Rs. 182.17 crore in tourism and hospitality, under the Marriott Resort and SPA project, with 204 employment opportunities.

Ambuja Neotia Healthcare Venture Limited will set up a hospital with an investment of Rs. 302.65 crore.

Ambuja Neotia Hotel Ventures Limited has proposed a hotel project with an investment of Rs. 360 crore.

In total, these projects represent an investment of Rs. 969 crore and are projected to create 2,704 jobs in Assam.

The Cabinet also approved streamlining the procedure for granting permission in cases of inter-religious transfer of immovable property to ensure more efficient processing. Under the new procedure, applications will be submitted to the Government, scrutinized by the concerned District Commissioner, forwarded to the Revenue Department, and examined by the Special Branch of Assam Police for fraud, coercion, legality, source of funds, and potential social or security implications. The final decision will rest with the District Commissioner.

The same procedure will apply when NGOs from outside Assam seek land for educational or health institutions, while local NGOs will be exempt from this process.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved a financial grant of Rs. 25,000 to each participant of the Jhumoir Binandini programme, to be distributed on 12 October as a gesture of encouragement.

On the cultural front, Chief Minister Sarma informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Assam, in connection with the birth centenary celebrations of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, has been rescheduled to 13-14 September. The State’s celebrations will be held on 8 September, while the Prime Minister will commemorate the occasion on 13 September.