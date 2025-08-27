Advertisment
Subscribe

0

Assam National

'Bhupen Da In Currency' : Finance Ministry's Official gazette Confirms ₹ 100 Coin

Centre to issue ₹100 commemorative coin marking Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s birth centenary, honouring the Bharat Ratna with a timeless tribute to his legacy.

author-image
PratidinTime News Desk
New Update
Arunachal to Immortalise Bhupen Hazarika's Legacy With Museum

'Bhupen Da In Currency' : Finance Ministry's Official gazette Confirms ₹ 100 Coin

In a rare honour to Bharat Ratna and musical legend Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, the Union Finance Ministry has announced the issuance of a special ₹100 commemorative coin on the occasion of his birth centenary. An official gazette notification has already been issued in this regard.

Advertisment

The initiative is part of the centenary celebrations of the “Sudhakantha,” whose timeless voice and creations have left an indelible mark on Indian culture and beyond. It stands as a truly timeless honour for Dr. Bhupen Hazarika.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central Government for this gesture, officials said the move has made the centenary celebrations even more special for the people of Assam, ensuring that the legacy of the maestro from the banks of the Luit receives its due recognition.

Also Read: PM Modi’s Assam Visit Rescheduled to Sept 13–14, Amit Shah to Arrive Tomorrow

Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika