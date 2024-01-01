Assam Cabinet: Key Takeaways From 1st Meeting Of 2024

On the first day of the new year, the Assam cabinet sat for a meeting to decide on important issues. Among the topics discussed during the meeting were tariff subsidy to APDCL, ensuring quality Anganwadi service, including Madahi under Kachari tribe, land for landless indigenous families, mission Basundhara timeline extension, de-reservation of VGR/PGR land.
Taking to X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "In the first #AssamCabinet of 2024, we have taken several important welfare measures Approved ₹200 cr tariff subsidy which will benefit 59 lakh consumers Given land rights to 1,194 landless indigenous families Extended the time line for Mission Basundhara 2.0.
Here are the key takeaways from today's cabinet meeting:
Tariff subsidy of Rs 200 crore to be provided to APDCL.
This will provide financial relief to 59 lakh BPL and domestic consumers in Assam.
To ensure selection of well-qualified candidates, guidelines approved for appointment of Anganwadi Supervisors against 25% of total posts of Supervisors from among in-service Anganwadi Workers (AWWs) under General Area districts.
Features
Upper age limit for Anganwadi Workers to apply in the selection processes removed.
Written MCQ test and Computer Proficiency Test for selection of candidates.
Selection process to be held at State level and conducted by Director of Women and Child Development.
A proposal to be submitted to Govt of India for inclusion of Madahi community under Kachari tribe at serial no. 5 of ST list in Assam (including the Bodoland Territorial Region and excluding the autonomous districts of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao).
Land to be settled in favour of 1,194 indigenous, landless families in Tinsukia, Lakhimpur, Darrang, Sonitpur, Dhemaji, Biswanath, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup(M). Kamrup. Morigaon, Dhubri, Karimganj. Barpeta and Bajali districts in both urban and rural areas under Mission Basundhara 2.0.
Timeline for disposal of cases under Mission Basundhara 2.0 extended till 15 January 2024.
All successful cases should pay premium up to 31 January 2024. Else, the settlement offered will stand cancelled for non-payment of premium.
VGR/PGRland to be de-reserved and equivalent quantum of land to be reserved as VGR/PGR.
33 landless indigenous families to be settled on de- reserved VGR/PGR land.