Assam Cabinet: Key Takeaways From Today's Meeting

Guidelines for MMAY-G Implementation

Approval to guidelines for implementation of Mukhya Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin (MMAY-G).

Framework of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) to be followed in MMAY-G implementation:

The unit cost of a house will be ₹1,30,000 , disbursed through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in three instalments.

MGNREGA wage at the current rate to be given to beneficiary for generating 95 man-days .

Minimum size of the house will be 25 sqm.

AwaasSoft, existing MIS for PMAY-G, to be used for both physical and financial implementation.

MMAY-G aims to provide houses to 1,30,000 eligible beneficiaries in 2023-24, with assistance of similar amount as of PMAY and 13,000 houses will be constructed In Tea Garden labour lines.

10% of the poorest of the poor beneficiaries will be selected out of AwaasSoft waiting list.