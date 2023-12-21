Assam Cabinet: Key Takeaways From Today's Meeting

The weekly Assam cabinet meeting was held on Thursday during which several important decisions were taken regarding guidelines for MMAY-G implementation, sports complex and old age homes, approval to draft local area plan, policy for planned urban development and nod to town planning scheme.
Here's a breakdown of the key takeaways from today's Assam cabinet meeting:
Approval to guidelines for implementation of Mukhya Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin (MMAY-G).
Framework of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) to be followed in MMAY-G implementation:
The unit cost of a house will be ₹1,30,000, disbursed through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in three instalments.
MGNREGA wage at the current rate to be given to beneficiary for generating 95 man-days.
Minimum size of the house will be 25 sqm.
AwaasSoft, existing MIS for PMAY-G, to be used for both physical and financial implementation.
MMAY-G aims to provide houses to 1,30,000 eligible beneficiaries in 2023-24, with assistance of similar amount as of PMAY and 13,000 houses will be constructed In Tea Garden labour lines.
10% of the poorest of the poor beneficiaries will be selected out of AwaasSoft waiting list.
Concurrence to the administrative approval for construction of Sports Complex at Chandrapur and establishment of Old Age Home and Child Care Institution at Boko, for a combined amount of ₹205 cr.
The proposed state-of-art Sports Complex at Chandrapur will provide world-class sporting infrastructure and contribute to development of strong sports culture in the State.
The proposed Old Age Home and Child Care Institution at Boko is expected to foster a community atmosphere where both groups can form meaningful relationships and support one another.
Approval to Draft Guwahati Central Area Local Area Plan (LAP) within the Guwahati Metropolitan Area for publication inviting public objections and suggestions.
The proposed LAP aims to make provisions for redevelopment and upgrade infrastructure facilities, open spaces, ensure better connectivity to each plot and optimum utilisation of urban land in Guwahati.
Approval to the notification of the Assam State Township Policy, 2023 for implementation across the State for ensuring systematic and planned urban development in the State.
The policy will regulate and guide the growth of urban areas in a systematic and organised manner, thereby cutting down on haphazard growth and exploitation of resources.
It will ensure that essential services such as roads, drains, healthcare facilities, etc, are adequately planned, funded, and implemented through private capital investment.
It will also address the need for affordable housing within the townships, with provisions for regulation and incentivisation of affordable housing.
To redevelop peri urban areas, Draft Development Scheme {also meaning Town Planning Scheme (TPS)} within the Guwahati Metropolitan Area approved for publication inviting public objections and suggestions.
TPS is a comprehensive plan for development of a particular area within the framework of the Master Plan or planning area. The planning process consists of merger and redistribution of land parcels in urban expansion zone as greenfield development.