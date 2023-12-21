After 9 Years! Bulbuli Fights To Return During Bihu In Assam

Bulbuli bird fight, previously a quintessential Bihu tradition in Assam, is all set to return after a nine-year hiatus to mark the state government's efforts to preserve age-old customs and traditions associated with the harvest festival.
During the weekly Assam cabinet meeting held on Thursday, the decision was taken to ensure the revered Hayagriva Madhav Mandir in Hajo will get to again witness Bulbuli fights.
However, there will be standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place for the same, akin to those required to organize Moh-juj or buffalo fights.
It may be noted that Bulbuli fights were not organized in Assam for over the past nine years. This was after the Gauhati High Court had in 2015 placed a ban on the traditional sporting event organised predominantly during Bihu festivities.
Earlier on December 8, the Assam government had decided to give its nod to traditional buffalo fights organised especially during Magh Bihu, given they are organised under specific SOPs.
During the cabinet meeting held today, the state government gave "in-principle approval to the issue of detailed procedure/SOP for permitting traditional buffalo and bull fights to be organised during Magh Bihu at Ahatguri in Morigaon district, Nagaon district or in any other part of Assam."
This comes after the Gauhati High Court had in October asked the state government to make its stance clear on the issue.
According to the government, the SOP will ensure no cruelty is meted out to animals.