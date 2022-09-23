Assam Cabinet Meet: Reserved MBBS Seats for 6 Tribes Increased

The Assam Government has decided to increase two seats each for six tribes of the state in medicals colleges.

This was announced by state cabinet minister Jayanta Mallabaruah after the cabinet meet held in Guwahati on Friday.

The number of seats in MBBS for former soldiers have been increased to nine.

Further, the age limit for appointment of candidates into medical colleges has also been increased. The age relaxation has been made by two years in all categories.

From now onwards, the age limit for general caste will be 40 years, age limit for OBC and MOBC have been increased to 42 years and the age limit for ST and SC is 45 years.

In another key decision in today’s cabinet, use of solar panels have been permitted to APDCL under the Fisheries Corporation.

Rs 46.38 crores have been allotted for the completion of Large Multi-Village schemes in Kamrup (Metro), Jorhat and Hailakandi districts of Assam.

Rs 18.02 Crores have been released to the Assam Tea Corporation Limited for the payment of bonus to the employees. All workers will get 20 percent bonus during Durga Puja.

4,826 schools that scored Grade A during Gunotsav, will be awarded Rs 25,000 each.