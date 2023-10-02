Assam Cabinet Meeting: Bajali District, Scooties... | Key Takeaways

The Assam government on Monday announced the official recognition of Bajali as a district of the state during the special cabinet meeting held at Gandhi Mandap in Guwahati on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.
Addressing the media persons after the cabinet meeting, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the district will be formed including the present Bajali constituency. The move will come into effect from October 11.
The Assam CM said, "Today we have decided to officially grant district status to Bajali. The move will come into effect from October 11 formally. However, the decisions on including Bhawanipur and Sorbhog into the district will be deliberated on later."
Speaking further, CM Sarma announced that all girl students securing above 60 per cent marks in the state higher secondary examinations will get scooties from the government of Assam.
Moreover, boys will have to work harder and secure 75 per cent marks in the same examinations to be given scooties. Rs 259 crores will be spent by the government for the procurement of these scooties, added CM Sarma.
Also, reservation of seats in engineering and medical colleges in Assam will also be ensured by the government, announced the CM.
He said that students who have completed their education from class seven to class 10 in government-aided schools in the state, will get five per cent of seats reserved in medical and engineering colleges.
In addition, around 15-20 colleges across Assam will now be able to get affiliated from Universities including Rabindranath Tagore University, Bhattadev University and Madhabdev University.
The chief minister also spoke about an ordinance to check use of unfair means during examinations. The move is currently under consideration and further information about it will be provided by education minister Ranoj Pegu, added CM Sarma.